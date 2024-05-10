22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sealed container holds 3.0 liters of an ideal gas at an initial pressure of 1.5 atm. The gas undergoes the following thermodynamic process:
i) The gas is cooled at a constant pressure until its volume decreases to 1.5 liters.
ii) The gas is then expanded isothermally (at a constant temperature) back to its original volume of 3.0 liters.
iii) Finally, the pressure is increased at constant volume until the original pressure of 1.5 atm is reached.
