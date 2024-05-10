19. Fluid Mechanics
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.4 m high container is full of oil. Determine the pressure difference in mm-Hg between the top and bottom of the container given that the density of the oil is 7.5 × 102 kg/m3 and 1.0 mm-Hg = 130 N/m2.
