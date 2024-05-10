19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
19. Fluid Mechanics Intro to Pressure
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
A person of mass 85 kg accidentally falls off a helicopter into a haystack. The area of impact was later found to be 0.25 m2 and the velocity with which the person landed was 45 m/s. If he was stopped after traveling a distance of 1.5 m into the hay and the ultimate strength of body tissue is 4.6 x 105 N/m2, evaluate if he can escape significant injuries.
A person of mass 85 kg accidentally falls off a helicopter into a haystack. The area of impact was later found to be 0.25 m2 and the velocity with which the person landed was 45 m/s. If he was stopped after traveling a distance of 1.5 m into the hay and the ultimate strength of body tissue is 4.6 x 105 N/m2, evaluate if he can escape significant injuries.