19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
An intravenous drip contains a medication with a density of 0.98 g/cm³. If the patient's blood pressure measures 65 mm-Hg, determine the necessary height to hang the medication bottle so that it flows into the vein naturally under gravity.
