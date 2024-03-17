16. Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law
16. Angular Momentum Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylindrical ring with a mass M and a radius R has a delicate cord coiled around it. One end of the cord is secured while the ring descends vertically from a stationary position, uncoiling the cord as it goes. Calculate the angular momentum of the ring about its center of mass as it varies with time.
