A marble sphere with radius r rolls on a smooth floor from point A. Initially at rest, it starts with a linear speed ﻿ v 0 v_0 v0​﻿ and a reverse angular speed ﻿ ω 0 \omega_0 ω0​﻿, which is 15% higher than the critical angular speed ﻿ ω C \omega _{\mathrm{C}} ωC​﻿( ﻿ ω 0 = 1.15 ω C \omega_0=1.15\omega_{C} ω0​=1.15ωC​﻿), causing skidding. Calculate the velocity ﻿ v C M v_{CM} vCM​﻿ of the sphere's center of mass when it starts rolling smoothly without slipping. Remember, ﻿ ω C \omega _{\mathrm{C}} ωC​﻿ is the angular velocity at which the sphere stops due to kinetic friction. The sphere's total angular momentum L L about point O O includes contributions from both its center of mass linear speed ﻿ v C M v_{CM} vCM​﻿ and spin angular velocity ω.



