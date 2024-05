A marble sphere with radius r rolls on a smooth floor from point A. Initially at rest, it starts with a linear speed  v 0 v_0 v0​ and a reverse angular speed  ω 0 \omega_0 ω0​, which is 15% higher than the critical angular speed  ω C \omega _{\mathrm{C}} ωC​(  ω 0 = 1.15 ω C \omega_0=1.15\omega_{C} ω0​=1.15ωC​), causing skidding. Calculate the velocity  v C M v_{CM} vCM​ of the sphere's center of mass when it starts rolling smoothly without slipping. Remember,  ω C \omega _{\mathrm{C}} ωC​ is the angular velocity at which the sphere stops due to kinetic friction. The sphere's total angular momentum L L about point O O includes contributions from both its center of mass linear speed  v C M v_{CM} vCM​ and spin angular velocity ω.