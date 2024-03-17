16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
16. Angular Momentum Conservation of Angular Momentum
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A marble sphere with radius r rolls on a smooth floor from point A. Initially at rest, it starts with a linear speed v0 and a reverse angular speed ω0, which is 15% higher than the critical angular speed ωC( ω0=1.15ωC), causing skidding. Calculate the velocity vCM of the sphere's center of mass when it starts rolling smoothly without slipping. Remember, ωC is the angular velocity at which the sphere stops due to kinetic friction. The sphere's total angular momentum about point includes contributions from both its center of mass linear speed vCM and spin angular velocity ω.
A marble sphere with radius r rolls on a smooth floor from point A. Initially at rest, it starts with a linear speed v0 and a reverse angular speed ω0, which is 15% higher than the critical angular speed ωC( ω0=1.15ωC), causing skidding. Calculate the velocity vCM of the sphere's center of mass when it starts rolling smoothly without slipping. Remember, ωC is the angular velocity at which the sphere stops due to kinetic friction. The sphere's total angular momentum about point includes contributions from both its center of mass linear speed vCM and spin angular velocity ω.