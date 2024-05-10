18. Waves & Sound
Wave Functions
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A physics professor is demonstrating waves to his students. He takes a string, ties one end of it to a wall, and holds the other end in his hand. By shaking his hand, he creates a traveling wave on the string that can be described by W = 0.15 sin (4.2x - 28t). Here all the values are in SI units. Find the frequency of the wave.
