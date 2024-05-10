21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
84PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the van der Waals equation of state, find the formulas for the critical temperature and critical pressure. Hint: At the critical point, the pressure versus molar volume graph has an inflection point, which means the first and second derivatives with respect to molar volume are zero.
