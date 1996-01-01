33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
33. Geometric Optics Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
A beam of white light is incident perpendicularly to the face of a right triangular prism made of transparent ice. The angle between the entering face and the hypotenuse, where the light exits, is 40°. Calculate the angular dispersion between violet and orange light as they exit the prism. Assume that the refractive indices for violet and orange light in ice are 1.331 and 1.317, respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.36°
B
0.57°
C
0.98°
D
1.4°