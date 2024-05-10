19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block of maple wood with a mass of 0.450 kg and a density of 7.00×102 kg/m³ is floating in saltwater, which has a density of 1.03×103 kg/m³. An iron weight is placed on top of the wood block. Determine the mass of the iron weight required to submerge the wood block so that its top surface is level with the saltwater surface.
