A block of maple wood with a mass of ﻿ 0.450 0.450 0.450﻿ kg and a density of ﻿ 7.00 × 1 0 2 7.00\times 10^2 7.00×102﻿ kg/m³ is floating in saltwater, which has a density of ﻿ 1.03 × 1 0 3 1.03\times 10^3 1.03×103﻿ kg/m³. An iron weight is placed on top of the wood block. Determine the mass of the iron weight required to submerge the wood block so that its top surface is level with the saltwater surface.



