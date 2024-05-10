18. Waves & Sound
Wave Intensity
18. Waves & Sound Wave Intensity
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ocean buoy moves up and down in response to passing waves, which can be approximated by a sinusoidal wave pattern. If the frequency of these waves is 0.40 Hz, what amplitude must the waves reach for the buoy to momentarily lose contact with the water surface? [Hint: The buoy will leave the water when the wave's acceleration exceeds 𝑔.]
