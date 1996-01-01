2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Catch/Overtake Problems
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A box is released from rest from a balcony. At the same instant, a worker standing below the balcony throws a ball vertically with an initial speed of 8.00 m/s. The distance separating the hands of the worker and the balcony is 10.0 m. Determine the position, with respect to the hand of the worker, where the ball and the box meet.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.34 m
B
4.66 m
C
6.67 m
D
7.21 m