Consider two solid cylinders, one made of silver and the other of nickel, each having identical lengths and cross-sectional areas, which are joined end to end as illustrated. The silver end is kept at a constant temperature of 251°C, while the nickel end is maintained at 25.0°C. Determine the temperature at the interface where the two cylinders meet. The thermal conductivities of silver and nickel are k silver = 429 W/mK and k nickel = 90.0 W/mK respectively.



