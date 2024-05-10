20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
20. Heat and Temperature Heat Transfer
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two solid cylinders, one made of silver and the other of nickel, each having identical lengths and cross-sectional areas, which are joined end to end as illustrated. The silver end is kept at a constant temperature of 251°C, while the nickel end is maintained at 25.0°C. Determine the temperature at the interface where the two cylinders meet. The thermal conductivities of silver and nickel are ksilver = 429 W/mK and knickel = 90.0 W/mK respectively.
Consider two solid cylinders, one made of silver and the other of nickel, each having identical lengths and cross-sectional areas, which are joined end to end as illustrated. The silver end is kept at a constant temperature of 251°C, while the nickel end is maintained at 25.0°C. Determine the temperature at the interface where the two cylinders meet. The thermal conductivities of silver and nickel are ksilver = 429 W/mK and knickel = 90.0 W/mK respectively.