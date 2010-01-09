12. Rotational Kinematics
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A thin glass container is placed 7.5 cm from the axis of rotation of a spin coater device. The spin coater rotates at 2500 rpm. Calculate the container's centripetal acceleration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.0 × 101 m/s2
B
1.9 × 102 m/s2
C
2.6 × 102 m/s2
D
5.1 × 103 m/s2