7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
A box with mass m falls vertically onto a moving belt feeder with a velocity of v=4.0 m/s, and the kinetic friction coefficient between the box and the belt is μk=0.90. The box slides for some time before coming to a complete stop. Calculate the distance the box travels on the belt feeder.
