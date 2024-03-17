8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Satellite Motion: Speed & Period
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A satellite is in an orbit around Mars. The orbit is 70.0 km above the surface of the planet. Given that the mass of Mars is 6.42 × 1023 kg, the radius of Mars is 3.40 × 106 m and the gravitational constant is G = 6.67 x 10-11 Nm2/kg2, determine the time period of the satellite around the planet.
