A 2D experimentation space has electric potential given by V = V 0 [(3x2 + 2y2)], where V 0 is a constant. A beryllium ion (Be2+, mass of 9u) initially resting at (x,y) = (10 cm, 2 cm) has a speed of 6.3 × 105 m/s when it arrives at the origin. Find the y position where a lithium-ion (Li+1, mass of 7u) released at that point reaches the origin at a speed of 6.3 × 105 m/s. The charge on Be2+ is +2e and that on Li2+ is +1e.