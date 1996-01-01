10. Conservation of Energy
Consider a theoretical atom with distinct energy levels measured at 0.00 eV, 1.80 eV, and 7.20 eV. Determine the precise wavelengths that would be observed in the emission spectrum of this atom.
λ21 = 960 nm, λ31 = 173 nm, λ32 = 320 nm
λ21 = 690 nm, λ31 = 371 nm, λ32 = 320 nm
λ21 = 690 nm, λ31 = 173 nm, λ32 = 230 nm
λ21 = 960 nm, λ31 = 371 nm, λ32 = 230 nm