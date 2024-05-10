18. Waves & Sound
Wave Functions
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below shows the water's surface in a tank with a sinusoidal wave at two different moments, t1 = 0 and t2 = 0.60 seconds. The wave is traveling to the right. Find the mathematical representation of this water wave. Assume that during this time interval, the wave's crest has moved 9.0 cm.
