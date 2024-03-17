8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Acceleration Due to Gravity
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two identical planets, each with mass M, are positioned along the x-axis at coordinates x = +d and x = -d. Calculate the gravitational field at points along the +y-axis due to these two planets. Express the gravitational field g as a function of y, M, d, and the gravitational constant G.
