20. Heat and Temperature
Linear Thermal Expansion
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A meter scale made of copper can measure length correctly at a temperature of 20°C. If the temperature rises to 50°C, what will be the percentage error in its measurements due to thermal expansion? Assume that the coefficient of thermal expansion of copper is 1.7 × 10-5/°C.
