Suppose the sun shines directly on a flower petal that has an area of 45 cm² and a mass of 3.0×10-4 kg. Calculate what the rate of energy absorption by the petal from the sun will be. Assume that the petal has an emissivity of 0.75 and a specific heat capacity of 0.86 kcal/kg·K. [Hint: The sun's energy reaching the Earth's surface per unit time per unit area = 1000 W/m2]