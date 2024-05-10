Estimate how much a loudspeaker cone moves for an extremely loud (120 dB) sound at 50 Hz, assuming that the maximum displacement of air molecules in the sound wave is about the same as that of the speaker cone producing it. Hint: The reference sound intensity, typically in air, is ﻿ 1 × 1 0 − 12 W / m 2 1 \times 10^{-12} \mathrm{~W} / \mathrm{m}^{2} 1×10−12 W/m2﻿



