The disintegration of carbon-14 into nitrogen-14 is an example of beta minus decay. Consider the carbon-14 decay: where is an antineutrino. Initially, carbon-14 is at rest. The nitrogen-14 and electron speeds in the laboratory frame are measured to be 4.00 × 102 m/s, and 1.00 × 10⁷ m/s respectively. Nitrogen-14 and the electron move in opposite directions. The mass of nitrogen-14 is 2.32 × 10-26 kg and the mass of the electron is 9.11 × 10-31 kg. Calculate the momentum of the produced antineutrino.