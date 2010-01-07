11. Momentum & Impulse
Types of Collisions
PRACTICE PROBLEM
The disintegration of carbon-14 into nitrogen-14 is an example of beta minus decay. Consider the carbon-14 decay: where is an antineutrino. Initially, carbon-14 is at rest. The nitrogen-14 and electron speeds in the laboratory frame are measured to be 4.00 × 102 m/s, and 1.00 × 10⁷ m/s respectively. Nitrogen-14 and the electron move in opposite directions. The mass of nitrogen-14 is 2.32 × 10-26 kg and the mass of the electron is 9.11 × 10-31 kg. Calculate the momentum of the produced antineutrino.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.7 × 10-25 kg•m/s2 in the same direction as the electron
B
1.7 × 10-25 kg•m/s2 in the same direction as the nitrogen nucleus
C
9.3 × 10-24 kg•m/s2 in the same direction as the electron
D
9.3 × 10 kg•m/s2 in the same direction as the nitrogen nucleus