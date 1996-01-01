25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
A very tall rod lying vertically has a linear charge density of 84.0 µC/m. An alpha particle (mass = 6.64 × 10-27 kg, charge = +2e) emitted from a decaying nucleus moves toward the rod. Its speed is 1.8 × 107 m/s when it is 25.0 cm from the rod. Calculate the point where the alpha particle reaches before it is repelled back.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.106 cm
B
9.39 cm
C
0.235 m
D
2.70 cm
E
It hits the rod