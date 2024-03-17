In a controlled environment, a large wheel that has lightweight spokes is rolled across a level floor at a speed of 1.8 m/s. The wheel has a mass of 6.5 kg, a radius of 0.45 m, and a moment of inertia about its central axis of 0.50 kg·m². If the wheel unexpectedly begins to lean 5.0° to the left, how will the wheel's motion be affected due to: the leaning affect, the resulting torque due to gravity, and the normal force?



