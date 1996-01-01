A rescue boat equipped with a circular antenna of radius 15 cm moves in a straight line and at a steady speed of 36 km/h away from a lighthouse. A radio beacon installed on the lighthouse radiates a constant 1.2 kW of electromagnetic radiation uniformly in all directions. The boat antenna is directed toward the radio beacon. The boat moves for 10 minutes. Initially, the boat was at a distance of 100 m from the lighthouse. Calculate the energy received by the antenna.