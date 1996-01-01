22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
First Law of Thermodynamics
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A monoatomic gas with Cv= 3/2R initially at p0 and V0 undergoes a process Δp/Δv = 2p0/V0 that ends at Vf = 2V0. The rms speed at the initial and final point is related by vrms f = 2.5vrms,0. Calculate the heat absorbed/lost during this process, giving the result in p0, and V0.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9p0V0
B
5p0V0
C
(9/2)p0V0
D
(21/2)p0V0