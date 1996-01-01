10. Conservation of Energy
10. Conservation of Energy Intro to Energy Types
Understanding the potential energy changes along the path can provide valuable insights into the energy state of the system. Suppose a one-dimensional system (m = 400 g) is being acted upon by a conservative force Fx, with the potential energy set to zero at a reference point x = x0. Calculate the system's potential energy at various points along the path: (i) x = x0 + 2.0 m, (ii) x = x0 + 4.0 m, (iii) x = x0 + 6.0 m, and (iv) x = x0 + 8.0 m, where x0 = 0 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) -20J, (ii) -40J, (iii) -60J, (iv) -70J
B
(i) 0J, (ii) -20J, (iii) -40J, (iv) -80J
C
(i) 10J, (ii) 20J, (iii) 30J, (iv) 60J
D
(i) 20J, (ii) 30J, (iii) 60J, (iv) 0J