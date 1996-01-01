Understanding the potential energy changes along the path can provide valuable insights into the energy state of the system. Suppose a one-dimensional system (m = 400 g) is being acted upon by a conservative force F x , with the potential energy set to zero at a reference point x = x 0 . Calculate the system's potential energy at various points along the path: (i) x = x 0 + 2.0 m, (ii) x = x 0 + 4.0 m, (iii) x = x 0 + 6.0 m, and (iv) x = x 0 + 8.0 m, where x 0 = 0 m.