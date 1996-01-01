A flat section of the earth's surface has a depression with straight/parabolic walls. Determine the work done by a force that pulls a mass from the lowest point in the depression where θ = 0 to a point out of the depression at a constant speed. Hint: Work out an expression for work done in moving the mass through a tiny distance dL when its orientation is θ. Substitute for dL with an appropriate expression with R and dθ before integrating.