3. Vectors
Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)
3. Vectors Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider three vectors P = 3.5ĵ + 2.6k̂, Q = 7.2ĵ + 5.1k̂ and R lying in the yz plane. Determine R such that it has dot products of 12.4 and 14.6 with P, Q respectively.
Consider three vectors P = 3.5ĵ + 2.6k̂, Q = 7.2ĵ + 5.1k̂ and R lying in the yz plane. Determine R such that it has dot products of 12.4 and 14.6 with P, Q respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-29ĵ + 44k̂
B
10ĵ + 18k̂
C
-25ĵ + 13k̂
D
12ĵ + 14k̂