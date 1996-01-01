Consider three vectors ﻿ P ‾ \overline{P} P﻿ = 3.5ĵ + 2.6k̂, ﻿ Q ‾ \overline{Q} Q​﻿ = 7.2ĵ + 5.1k̂ and ﻿ R ‾ \overline{R} R﻿ lying in the yz plane. Determine ﻿ R ‾ \overline{R} R﻿ such that it has dot products of 12.4 and 14.6 with ﻿ P ‾ \overline{P} P﻿, ﻿ Q ‾ \overline{Q} Q​﻿ respectively.