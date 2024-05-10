A space shuttle on its way to the Martian surface is positioned in a circular orbit known as Areosynchronous equatorial orbit (AEO) with its thrusters turned off, where it stays directly over a fixed point on the equator of Mars. The altitude of the space shuttle is around 1.7 × 107 m. Given that the radius of Mars is 3.4 × 106 m and a Martian day is 8.88 × 104 s, find out the value for gravitational acceleration at this particular height.