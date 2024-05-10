A gauge pressure of 5.00 atm is recorded for a container filled with 20.0 kg of nitrogen gas (N₂). If this nitrogen is swapped out for argon gas (Ar) while maintaining the same temperature, how many kilograms of argon are necessary to achieve a gauge pressure of 6.50 atm? Use: molar mass of N 2 =28 g/mol and molas mass of Ar=40 g/mol.