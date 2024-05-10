In a helium ion He+, the energy required to excite an electron from the ground state (𝑛 = 1) to the first excited state (𝑛 = 2) is 40.8 eV. Determine the temperature at which the average kinetic energy of a helium ion is sufficient to excite an electron from the 𝑛 = 1 state to the 𝑛 = 2 state. Use Boltzmann constant k = 8.617 × 10−5 eV/K.