A bicycle starts rolling down an inclined plane. The incline of the plane can be called a 2-in-5 incline. '2-in-5' refers to the fact that for every 5.0 m traveled along the incline, the height changes by 2.0 m. Given the effective coefficient of rolling friction to be 0.0080, calculate the speed of the bicycle after it travels a distance of 15 m along the incline.