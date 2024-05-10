20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
20. Heat and Temperature Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a laboratory experiment, iron, silver, and ethyl alcohol are heated, each absorbing the same amount of heat and experiencing a temperature rise of 10.0 °C. Calculate the ratio of their masses. Use the following specific heat variables for the three materials: iron (4.50×102 J/kg·°C), silver (2.30×102 J/ kg·°C), and ethyl alcohol C2H5OH (2.40×103 J/kg·°C).
In a laboratory experiment, iron, silver, and ethyl alcohol are heated, each absorbing the same amount of heat and experiencing a temperature rise of 10.0 °C. Calculate the ratio of their masses. Use the following specific heat variables for the three materials: iron (4.50×102 J/kg·°C), silver (2.30×102 J/ kg·°C), and ethyl alcohol C2H5OH (2.40×103 J/kg·°C).