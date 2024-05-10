In a laboratory experiment, iron, silver, and ethyl alcohol are heated, each absorbing the same amount of heat and experiencing a temperature rise of 10.0 °C. Calculate the ratio of their masses. Use the following specific heat variables for the three materials: iron (﻿ 4.50 × 1 0 2 4.50\times 10^2 4.50×102﻿ J/kg·°C), silver (﻿ 2.30 × 1 0 2 2.30\times 10^2 2.30×102﻿ J/ kg·°C), and ethyl alcohol C 2 ​H 5 ​OH (﻿ 2.40 × 1 0 3 2.40\times 10^3 2.40×103﻿ J/kg·°C).