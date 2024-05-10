20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
20. Heat and Temperature Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a challenging refrigeration cycle, the refrigerant is initially at a pressure of 2 atm and a temperature of -10 degree. It is then compressed to 1/8 of its original volume. If the final pressure after compression is 16 atm, estimate the final temperature of the refrigerant, assuming no heat exchange with surroundings.
In a challenging refrigeration cycle, the refrigerant is initially at a pressure of 2 atm and a temperature of -10 degree. It is then compressed to 1/8 of its original volume. If the final pressure after compression is 16 atm, estimate the final temperature of the refrigerant, assuming no heat exchange with surroundings.