The advanced transport system in the distribution center utilizes a network of robotic carts connected by frictionless, massless pulleys and cords as shown. Like a double Atwood machine, this setup involves three robotic carts, E, F, and G, with masses ﻿ m E m_E mE​﻿ , ﻿ m F m_F mF​﻿ , and ﻿ m G m_G mG​﻿ respectively. Determine the acceleration of each robotic cart.