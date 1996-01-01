The advanced transport system in the distribution center utilizes a network of robotic carts connected by frictionless, massless pulleys and cords as shown. Like a double Atwood machine, this setup involves three robotic carts, E, F, and G, with masses mE , mF , and mG respectively. Determine the acceleration of each robotic cart.
aE=4mFmG+mEmF+mEmGmEmF+mEmG−4mFmGg,aF=4mFmG+mEmF+mEmG3mEmF−mEmG−4mFmGg,aG=4mFmG+mEmF+mEmGmEmF−3mFmG+4mFmGg
aE=4mFmG+mEmF+mEmGmEmF+mEmG+4mFmGg,aF=4mFmG+mEmF+mEmG3mEmF−mEmG+4mFmGg,aG=4mFmG+mEmF+mEmGmEmF−3mFmG−4mFmGg
aE=4mFmG+mEmF+mEmGmEmF+mEmG−4mFmGg,aF=4mFmG+mEmF+mEmG3mEmF−mEmG−4mFmGg,aG=4mFmG+mEmF+mEmGmEmF+3mFmG+4mFmGg
aE=4mFmG+mEmF+mEmGmEmF+mEmG−4mFmGg,aF=4mFmG+mEmF+mEmG3mEmF−mEmG−4mFmGg,aG=4mFmG+mEmF+mEmG−mEmF−3mFmG+4mFmGg