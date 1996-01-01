Suppose you mix 200 g of water at 80°C with 100 ml of ethanol at 20°C. What will be the final temperature of the mixture if the specific heat of water is 4.18 J/g°C and that of ethanol is 2.44 J/g°C? Assume that there is no heat loss to the surroundings and the ethanol does not evaporate. The density of ethanol is 789 kg/m3.