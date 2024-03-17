14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Net Torque & Sign of Torque
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
For a 951-kg vehicle with 34-cm-diameter tires and a static friction coefficient of 0.66 between the tires and the road, calculate the minimum torque needed to cause the wheel to spin and slip under equal weight distribution across all tires.
