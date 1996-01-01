3. Vectors
Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given î, ĵ and k̂ represent unit vectors along the +x, +y, and +z axes respectively. Determine the cross products of the following ĵ × î, k̂ × î, and k̂ × ĵ.
A
ĵ × î = -k̂
k̂ × î = -ĵ
k̂ × ĵ = î
B
ĵ × î = -k̂
k̂ × î = -ĵ
k̂ × ĵ = -î
C
ĵ × î = -k̂
k̂ × î = ĵ
k̂ × ĵ = -î
D
ĵ × î = k̂
k̂ × î = ĵ
k̂ × ĵ = -î