29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids
29. Sources of Magnetic Field Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a long cylindrical electrode of radius R. The electrode has a current density given by J = J₀ (1 - r/R), where J₀ is a constant, R is the electrode radius, and r is the distance from the electrode center. What is the magnitude of the magnetic field inside the electrode at a radius r if current I is passing through it?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
\mu_0\cdot J_0\left[\frac{r}{2}-\frac{r^2}{3R}\right]
B
\mu_0\cdot J_0\left[\frac{r}{2}-\frac{r^2}{4R}\right]
C
\mu_0\cdot J_0\left[2r-\frac{3r^2}{R}\right]
D
\mu_0\cdot J_0\left[ r-\frac{2r^2}{R}\right]