Suppose a car is traveling from point P to point R along the path PQR, and it's experiencing a force F = (12i + 6j) N. Determine the work done by the force on the car following path PQR based on the figure shown below. Can we classify this force as conservative or non-conservative?
A
67 J , non-conservative
B
48 J , non-conservative
C
84 J , conservative
D
96 J , conservative