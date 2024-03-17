Imagine a circus performer spinning on a giant rotating platform. The performer's body can be approximated as a solid cylinder with a mass of 60.0 kg, a radius of 0.4 m, and a height of 1.8 m. Each arm can be approximated as a thin rod with a mass of 3.0 kg and a length of 0.7 m. If the performer stands on the platform with arms outstretched and completes one rotation in 2.5 s, what would be the new time for each rotation if the performer brings their arms close to their body? Ignore any frictional effects and assume the platform is weightless.