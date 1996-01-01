25. Electric Potential
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the electric field strength at the midpoint between two equipotential surfaces: one at +3.0 V and the other at -3.0 V. These surfaces are separated by a distance of 2.0 cm, and it can be assumed that the potential varies uniformly between them.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 V/m
B
300 V/m
C
600 V/m
D
900 V/m