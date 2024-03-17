17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block is attached at one end of a horizontally oriented elastic rod. The other end of the rod is secured. Applying a compressive force on the block does a work of 4.3 J on the system. This causes the rod to shrink by 0.11 m. If the force is withdrawn, the block experiences an acceleration of 13 m/s2. Calculate the mass of the block. (Assume friction is negligible.)
