30. Induction and Inductance
Mutual Inductance
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two solenoids are placed such that their magnetic fields interact with each other. They have a mutual induction coefficient of M = 4.32 × 10−4 H. What is the magnitude of the induced emf in solenoid two if the current flowing through solenoid one changes uniformly at a rate of 650 A/s, and is it constant?
