8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Flat Curves
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Flat Curves
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The enhanced braking system of a bus allows it to stop at a minimum distance of 67 m on a slick and level road while traveling at a speed of 96 km/h. On a frost-covered surface, what is the smallest radius value of the sharpest curve that the bus can navigate without sliding off of the road?
The enhanced braking system of a bus allows it to stop at a minimum distance of 67 m on a slick and level road while traveling at a speed of 96 km/h. On a frost-covered surface, what is the smallest radius value of the sharpest curve that the bus can navigate without sliding off of the road?