24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Flux
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rectangular prism is centered on an infinite line of charge with a linear charge density λ, as shown in the figure below. Determine the electric flux passing through the front face of the rectangular prism in terms of λ and the dimensions of the rectangular prism. Note that the electric field passing through the front face varies in both direction and magnitude depending on the position relative to the line of charge.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Φ = (λH) / (2πε0) [tan-1 (W/L)]
B
Φ = (λH) / (4πε0) [tan-1 (W/L)]
C
Φ = (λH) / (2πε0) [tan-1 ((W/L) - tan-1(-W/L))]
D
Φ = (λH) / (4πε0) [tan-1 ((W/L) - tan-1(-W/L))]