36. Special Relativity
Consequences of Relativity
36. Special Relativity Consequences of Relativity
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
For a positron (m = 9.109 × 10-31 kg), at what kinetic energy, does the Lorentz factor (γ) equal 1.44 in relativistic calculations? Express your final answer using the most appropriate prefixes: mega (M), giga (G), or tera (T).
For a positron (m = 9.109 × 10-31 kg), at what kinetic energy, does the Lorentz factor (γ) equal 1.44 in relativistic calculations? Express your final answer using the most appropriate prefixes: mega (M), giga (G), or tera (T).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.225 MeV
B
0.316 GeV
C
0.114 GeV
D
0.511 TeV